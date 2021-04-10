India on Saturday reported a spike of 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hour. The total tally of Covid-19 has now reached 1,32,05,926, with 10,46,631 active cases.

As Covid-19 cases in India continue to peak, Maharashtra is witnessing the first day of the weekend lockdown. In the visuals coming in, the streets of Mumbai wear a deserted look with heavy checking of vehicles at several checkpoints to contain the spread of Covid-19. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for a virtual review meet today of all political leaders today.

While a number of Covid-19 restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra to control the Covid-19 surge, latest reports suggest that a lockdown can also be announced in the days to come. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi also held a video conference today with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to review the Covid-19 situation.

Amid reports of vaccine shortage Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that Punjab is left with only 5 days of vaccine supply with the current level of vaccination process, wherein the state is inoculating 85K-90k people a day. If the state is to meet its target of inoculating 2 lakh people, the current supplies would only last 3 days.

India reports 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, 77,567 discharges, and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,32,05,926

Total recoveries: 1,19,90,859

Active cases: 10,46,631

Death toll: 1,68,436 Total vaccination: 9,80,75,160 pic.twitter.com/ed39ltrY7W — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Reiterating a similar demand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal further stressed on the need to remove age criteria and scale up the vaccination. He said that if Delhi has enough doses and the age bar is removed, all Delhiites can be vaccinated within 2-3 months. Shutting down reports of re-imposition of lockdown, he added that new restrictions would be imposed soon.

India reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,32,05,926 and active cases to 10,46,631. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,68,436. Meanwhile, the total count of inoculated people has reached 9,80,75,160.