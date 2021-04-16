In the last 24 hours, India recorded 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases and 1,185 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 1,18,302 people were discharged. In contrast to Thursday's estimates, this was a rise of around 17,000 new cases. Also, as of April, 16, 1,185 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan said that they have everything they need. They are well-versed in many of the methods and instructions. The only challenge is figuring out how to deal with the current uptick in Covid events. He further said that despite the fact that the number of cases is rising rapidly in 2021 relative to 2020, doctors in 2021 have hundreds of times more experience and a better understanding of the disease. Also, no death has been recorded in ten states and UTs including Ladakh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Due to the rising cases of Covid-19, curfews will be implemented in a number of cities across the country beginning Friday evening. In Delhi, a weekend curfew will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and last until 6 a.m. on Monday. gyms, spas, assembly halls, Shopping malls, and other public areas will be closed under the new guidelines. Only essential services are allowed to operate. In light of the increasing cases, India needs to plan out a more proper system in place for the second covid wave.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government will continue to enforce the night curfew and will consider expanding it to other districts. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will host a video conferencing meeting today to evaluate the Covid situation in BMC’s jurisdiction and to get an update on BMC’s pre-monsoon preparations.