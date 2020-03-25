COVID19 aka coronavirus has infected more than 512 people in India and claimed 9 lives. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy quoting a US scientist and his friend said COVOD-19 strain in India is less virulent mutation.

As India continues fight against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, a senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Subramanian Swami said his US based friend, Ramesh Swamy, who is a scientist, informed him that the COVID-19 strain in India is a less virulent mutation. Uniquely it is able to be targetted and defeated more effectively by human body’s natural defensive mechanism than the strains abroad, he added quoting a US researcher’s study.

However, there are no such claims or announcements made by any doctor or scientist in India so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday had said isolation and peoper hygiene are only ways to tackle this rapidly spreading virus. So far, 512 positive coronavirus cases have been detected in India, off which, 9 people lost their lives. While more than 4,34,000 people have been infected globally and over 19,000 died due the deadly virus.

The Centre has allocated Rs 15,000 crores to get the medical equipments and essential things required to eliminate COVID-19, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that taking on coronavirus and curing people are the only priorities at the moment.

He urged citizens to stay indoors for 3 weeks (21 days) as infection is contagious and spreads very fast.

Following PM’s directions states have implemented lockdowns in strictly and violaters and jaywalka are being punished under section 188 of the IPC.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana have imposed section 144 (curfews) to stop people coming out of their houses and chief ministers are continuously requesting to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, the essential and emergency services continue to run and state governments are tying to provide required things at the door step.

