The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorization for Covovax, COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax, to be administered to children in the age group of 12-18 years. Novavax announced the approval on Tuesday. The vaccine, known as the NVX-CoV2373, is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covovax and is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in this age group in India.

Stanley C Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax expressed joy on the occasion and said, “We’re proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that our data show in this population and that our COVID-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India.”

“The approval of Covovax for adolescents 12 and older in India marks another significant milestone in strengthening our immunization efforts across India and LMICs,” said Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India.

The immunization drive for children in the 15-18 years age bracket started on January 03 this year. COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 years age group started on March 17. Before emergency use authorization was granted to Covovax, Corbevax was the only authorised vaccine for inoculation of children aged below 15.