BJP Lok Sabha member MP Liladhar Vaghela was injured after a stray cow attacked him outside his residence on Thursday evening. Reports said that the BJP leader has sustained severe injuries and has admitted to Gandhinagar’s Apollo Hospitals. After the accident, the doctors have kept him in the ICU as his condition is quite critical. Besides this, he has been facing difficulties in breathing following the blood clots that have been formed due to internal bleeding.

Several ministers have also visited the leader and enquired about his health. As per reports, Vaghela stays in Gandhinagar’s Panchsheel Park society in Sector 21. on Thursday, he left his home for an evening walk. Suddenly, a stray cow attacked him leaving him nowhere to run. He tried to distract the cow with his handkerchief, but he could not save himself from the attack. The accident left him with two broken ribs and other severe injuries.

The passers-by then took him to the Apollo Hospital and informed the family. The doctors have kept the leader under special vigilance.

Meanwhile, the cow vigilantism has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately. People who claim themselves to be Gau Raksha Seva Dal workers allegedly kill people over the suspicion of being cow smugglers. While the ruling government has announced that it is going to take stern actions against those involved in the practice, it doesn’t seem that the vigilantes are affected at all.

Earlier while talking on the matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that murdering people on the pretext of saving cows is unacceptable. Nobody in the country has the right to take the law into their hands.

