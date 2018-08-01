The mob lynching of 28-year-old Rakbar Khan on the suspicion of being a cow smuggler was the seventh such incident in Rajasthan in past one year. However, despite the rise in mob lynching incidents, the public opinion remains sharply divided.

It appears like when it comes to brewing controversy, BJP lawmakers somehow manage to have the biggest pots for it. The horrific mob lynching incident in Alwar is yet to fade from people’s memory and a BJP MLA from Rajasthan has stoked a new row on Monday when he said that if cows will be killed, then people will be killed too in retaliation. This is the same MLA who had earlier demanded the release of three men accused in the killing of Rakbar Khan.

Speaking to media on Monday, Gyan Dev Ahuja said that cow slaughtering is a bigger crime than terrorism. He went on to say that terrorists kill 2 or 3 people but when a cow is killed, sentiments of crore of Hindus are hurt. “If cows are killed, people will be angry and cow smugglers will face consequences,” added Ahuja.

Cow slaughtering is a bigger crime than terrorism. Terrorists kill 2-3 people, but when a cow is killed, sentiments of crores of Hindus are hurt. If cows are killed, people will be angry & cow smugglers will face consequences: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja (30.07.18) pic.twitter.com/Va4eBZvsE9 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

Even last week, the BJP MLA from Ramgarh constituency had accused the police of conspiring against two of the three men arrested in the Rakbar Khan’s lynching case. He said that the two men are innocent and should be released from police custody immediately.

The mob lynching of 28-year-old Rakbar Khan on the suspicion of being a cow smuggler was the seventh such incident in Rajasthan in past one year. However, despite the rise in mob lynching incidents, the public opinion remains sharply divided.

After the mob lynching incident, another BJP leader Vinay Katiyar from Uttar Pradesh said that Muslims should refrain from even touching the cows in the country. He explained that there are many Muslims who are sheltering and killing cows, and in return inviting the wrath of the Hindus.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More