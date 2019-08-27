Assam BJP leader has claimed that cows will produce more milk if one resorts to playing Krishna style flute. He also compared the Indian cow milk to foreign cows' calling the former's milk much healthier and tastier.

Amusingly, in yet another incident of superstitious bizarre Assam BJP leader Dilip Kumar Paul on Sunday claimed that cows produce more milk if one plays Krishna style flute.

He added that the flute-cow theory has been proved by modern scientists as well and claimed that the amount of cow milk can be increased multiple times when one resorts to playing the flute.

In a report published by Hindustan Times, the BJP worker also claimed that Indian cows produced the best milk, unlike the foreign breeds. He said the light yellow colour milk produced by Indian cows was much healthier and tastier than the white milk produced by foreign cows.

Well, this is not the first time when BJP leaders have expressed their adulation and love for cows as Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has time and again expressed her cow obsession. She claimed that despite going multiple surgeries her cancer could not be cured and it was her resorting to cow urine that eventually helped her cure the life-taking disease.

The obsession doesn’t end here as another BJP leader in 2017 claimed that cows have the talent to both inhale and exhale oxygen and probably the only animal to do so.

Take the case of Karnataka elections last year. Other than visiting mutts and temples, the BJP leaders relied on gau puja (cow worship) to ensure their victory.

From rituals to astrologer consultations, BJP leaders resorted to all possible avenues to carve out an auspicious date to file nominations.

The superstition saga doesn’t end with BJP, there are parties like CPM and several others that survive on superstition. For example, former Karnataka chief minister Siddarmaiah filed his nomination for state polls after performing puja at Chamundeshwari temple. Some BJP leaders, in fact, accused him of hypocrisy when he campaigned with a lemon in hand. Apparently, Siddarmaih has often resorted to the anti-superstitions bill while slamming leaders who perform puja before elections.

Interestingly, Maharashtra Assembly introduced an anti-superstition bill to eradicate superstitious practices such as black magic etc, but nothing seems to have shaken the belief system of our lawmakers, who make brainless claims every now and then.

