Even cows make rounds in courts these days to settle people’s disputes, or so it appears in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city. According to reports, a cow was produced before a local court in Jodhpur on Friday in connection with a dispute case over its ownership. The cow was produced before a local court for physical identification after two men claimed ownership of the same animal, a lawyer said, adding that the next date of hearing has been fixed for April 15. He said that a FIR was lodged in connection with the case.

This was not the only instance where a cow was subjected to a legal or scientific procedure to settle ownership fights. In another incident in the recent past in Kerala, a cow had to undergo DNA test to confirm its real owner. Both Sasilekha and Geetha, who hails from Kollam, had claimed its ownership. However, Sasilekha was finally awarded the ownership of the cow and she ended up suing Geetha for mental agony, according to a news report on wired court cases in the country.

In another bizarre case, a man had filed a court complaint against the Bihar government for falsely declaring him dead. It was reported that Lal Bihari spent 18 years trying to prove that he was alive. He did all sorts of wired stuff, including committing a crime, to prove that he was alive. For instance, he deliberately kidnapped his uncle’s son and courted arrest so that he could prove before the court his existence. It was perhaps one of the weirdest moments in court history. He was finally declared alive in 1994. The same report cited another dispute over who first created the famed ‘Tunday’ kebab recipe. Both claimants in the dispute were from Lucknow: “Tunday Kebabi” and “Lucknow Wale Tunday Kebabi”. Both have been at war over who first invented the recipe. However, the current status of the case was not immediately known.

