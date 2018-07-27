At least 36 cows reportedly died in last two days in Delhi. The deaths were reported from Delhi's Chhawla area on Friday morning. Soon after the matter was reported, a team of doctors and police personnel rushed to the spot. As per early reports, police suspects that the cows died because of an outbreak of some kind of disease.

In the country where cows hold more importance than lives of common people, at least 36 cows reportedly died in last two days. The deaths were reported from Delhi’s Chhawla area on Friday morning. Soon after the matter was reported, a team of doctors and police personnel rushed to the spot. As per early reports, police suspects that the cows died because of an outbreak of some kind of infectious disease. Meanwhile, doctors are investigating the gaushala to ascertain the cause of death of the cows. Reports add that the police were alerted about the incident at around 12:30 pm.

The cow shelter in Delhi’s Chhawla area acts as a house for over 1,400 cows. According to a report by PTI, the deaths happened because of the outbreak of some kind of disease.

The following reports surface just a few weeks after it was reported that 14 cows belonging to Bal Gopal gaushala in Punjab’s Bhatinda had died. Media reports suggested that the cows died after they had consumed urea along with the fodder.

The initial reports also suggested that the cows died after consuming poisonous food. The employees working at the gaushala also did not suspect the involvement of any third person in the case.

The following development comes to light just a few weeks after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the government over Alwar lynching and claimed that cows were much safer in this country as compared to women. On July 20, a 28-year-old Muslim man, Rakhbar, was lynched by the angry mob after they suspected him to be a cow smuggler. Later, after the police were informed, they rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

After the mob left, the police personnel first dropped the cows at the cow shelter and later instead of rushing the victim to a hospital the police stopped of refreshments for hours while Rakhbar breathed his last while lying on the floor of the police vehicles.

