CPI (M) congratulated China for administering 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Friday. Taking to Twitter, CPI (M) shared a picture of Xi Jinping and tweeted in Tamil that China has achieved the record of vaccinating 200 million doses of its citizens. Shockingly, the tweet was made on the day India achieved the milestone of administering more than 1 crore-vaccine doses in a single day.

The party, however, did not react or congratulate the healthcare workers for the significant feat. While it went over and beyond to praise China’s efforts in vaccinating its population, no such reaction came from the party or its leaders towards India’s vaccination program.

Earlier, CPI (M) leaders, namely, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, S Sethikumar G Devarajan and Du Xialin, participated in an event to mark the centenary of Chinese Communist Party. Du Xiaolin had reportedly said at the event that China had helped India to fight the pandemic at a large scale as Chinese companies worked overtime to help India procure items that it needed to fight the virus. As it can be seen, CPI (M) does not believe in the theory that Covid-19 was made in the labs of Wuhan.

Speaking about the border tensions between the two countries, Du Xinlin had said, “Heightening differences does not help solve problems and only erodes the basis of mutual trust. It would make the differences more difficult and complicated to solve. We must place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations and seek a fair and mutually acceptable solution through dialogue and consultations. Both sides should jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas pending final settlement”.