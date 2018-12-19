CPI-M, Congress give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over Rafale and demonetisation row: The move comes after proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of Parliament was disrupted for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday over various issues, including the Rafale fighter jets deal. Yesterday, the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into theRafale fighter jets deal with France, accusing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of lying before the Supreme Court on the matter.

CPI-M, Congress give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over Rafale and demonetisation row: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and the Congress on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over Rafale and demonetisation row. It may stalls proceedings again. The move comes after proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of Parliament was disrupted for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday over various issues, including the Rafale fighter jets deal. Yesterday, the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into theRafale fighter jets deal with France, accusing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of lying before the Supreme Court on the matter.

This led to heated arguments between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress members and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was ready for discussion on any issue but the JPC probe. Trinamool MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a dharna this morning near Gandhi statue in Parliament on Tuesday. Members from AIADMK and DMK demonstrated placards and raising slogans as a mark of protesting against a proposed dam on the Cauvery river.

Expressing his desire that the proceedings will be smooth, and there will be frank as well as extensive debates among members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2018, said the Winter Session of Parliament is important because key legislative bills are pending, which are in the interest of the people of the country.

