The Central Committee (CC) of Communist Party of India (M) has suspended its Maharashtra CC secretary Narasayya Adam for a period of three months following his speech at a public event. The speech, as accused by the committee, has impacted the party’s image.

The move against Adam has come as disciplinary action by the party. The speech took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

CPI(M) Central Committee: We've decided to suspend Maharashtra CC secretary, Narasayya Adam, from the Central Committee for 3 months. This is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in presence of the Prime Minister & Maharashtra CM which hurt the party’s image. pic.twitter.com/mkyD7iyLvm — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

