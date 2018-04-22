Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected as party's General Secretary at the 22nd Party Congress in Hyderabad. It seems that re-electing Yechury as General Secretary has come after CPI(M) amended a key paragraph in its draft resolution opening doors to allow the party to come into political understanding with the Congress party in future.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected as party’s General Secretary at the 22nd Party Congress in Hyderabad. Yechury has been elected as CPI(M) General Secretary after party’s election which takes place in every three year’s in Hyderabad. One of the crucial reason why Yechury has been re-elected as party’s General Secretary is party’s resolution to open doors to an understanding with the Congress party in order to fight against the BJP and RSS. This development to allow party to cooperate with the Congress party came after CPI(M) Congress decided to amend their draft resolution which was earlier moved by the party in January of maintaining a clear distance from the Congress party. The previous decision was backed by leader Prakash Karat.

Amending the draft resolution, the world containing, “without having an understanding with the Congress party” were removed from the resolution while “without having a political alliance with the Congress party” in the final resolution was retained. This will allow the CPI(M) to open its doors if there is any possibility of maybe an alliance or any political understanding with the Congress.

It is also mentioned in the amended resolution that the party can unite secular democratic forces “without having a political alliance with the Congress party”, thus keeping the doors open for an electoral understanding.

