The CPM on Saturday ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the five states going to elections in November and December. The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held from November 12 to December 7.

The CPM on Saturday ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the five states going to elections in November and December. However, the party is yet to take a final call on a possible alliance with the Congress party. The decision has come as a major blow for Congress which was trying to stitch an alliance with like-minded parties from Opposition to ensure that there is no division of anti-BJP votes. Earlier, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had made it clear that they will not be in alliance with the Congress for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he believed that BSP and other like-minded parties will tie-up with his party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held from November 12 to December 7. With the announcement of elections in five states, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately in all fives states.

The counting of votes for all the five states will take place on December 11. The elections in all five states are being seen as a semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders of all political parties have intensified their campaigns to woo voters ahead of the polls. Congress is spearheading the Opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that BJP is voted out of power in next general elections.

The BJP is looking to sweep Assembly polls to set a tone for next year’s Lok Sabha while the Congress is eyeing to come back in the power in maximum states.

