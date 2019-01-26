CPM Kerala mouthpiece Deshabhimani publishes preamble on front page: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also took to Twitter to spread the message to save the Constitution from anti-national forces, enemies and people who don't believe in upholding democratic values and are a threat to the rich heritage of our composite culture.

CPM Kerala mouthpiece Deshabhimani publishes preamble on front page: Deshabhimani, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala, published the preamble of the Constitution on its front page to remind readers on values of democracy on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day. The Malayalam Newspaper urged the readers to take a pledge to rise up to defend the democracy, secularism and citizens’ rights by firmly upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution.

Initially, Deshabhimani was started as a weekly in Calicut on, September 6, 1942, and converted to a daily in 1946. Now the newspaper has its editions from Kozhikkode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam and Thrissur in Kerala.

The CPM also took to Twitter to spread the message.

Reports said out of 30 million population, the CPM has 463,472 members while poor farmers represent only 6.26 per cent of the total membership in Kerala and about half of the members have police cases against them.

Article XXA of the CPI(M) constitution states, “The Communist Party of India (Marxist) shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy and would uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.”

Currently, Kerala is being ruled by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) — a coalition of predominantly leftist political parties and the CPI(M). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan heads the state government.

