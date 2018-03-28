There is a long-standing tussle between general, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and SC/ST categories over the reservation granted in various sectors. Creamy layer is a term used for relatively educated and financially sound members of OBC category, who are not eligible for government-sponsored educational and professional benefit programs.

The Central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the concept of the creamy layer does not apply in the case of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and it will not dilute the benefits for SC/ST groups. The apex court then issued a formal notice to the Centre demanding categorical affidavit and saying the matter will be next heard in July. As per sources, Congress-led opposition parties will meet the President of India to discuss this matter at 5 PM in New Delhi.

The top court was hearing the petition seeking exclusion of the creamy layer from obtaining reservation benefits. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General of India PS Narsimha apprised the Supreme Court bench that the concept of the creamy layer does not apply to SC/ST. There is a long-standing tussle between general, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and SC/ST categories over the reservation granted in various sectors.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi High Court lambasted the central government’s method of assessing the creamy layer for people of OBC category working in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The calculation of the creamy layer by the government remains the primary reason behind the rejection of many OBC aspirants for the elite public services.

