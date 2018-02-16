Supreme Court has directed the Centre to create a permanent institutional mechanism to periodically collect data of legislators and their respective associates and examine in every case whether there is a disproportionate increase in the assets. Supreme Court has also said that candidates will have to disclose details of any government contracts held by the candidate or their spouse or dependents.

In a move to make the system more transparent, Supreme Court has directed the Centre to create a permanent institutional mechanism to periodically collect data of legislators and their respective associates and examine in every case whether there is a disproportionate increase in the assets. Further asking the government at the centre, the Supreme Court said that system created must also recommend action in appropriate cases either to prosecute the legislator and or legislator’s respective associates or place information before the appropriate legislature to consider the eligibility of such legislators to continue to be members of the concerned House.

Speaking on the matter, Supreme Court has also said that candidates will have to disclose details of any government contracts held by the candidate or their spouse or dependents. While all these measures being asked by the Supreme Court to bring more transparency in the functioning of the government and bureaucracy, the apex court also said that accumulation of wealth in the hands of elected representatives of the people without any known or by questionable sources of income paves way for the rule of mafia substituting the rule of law.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Supreme Court in another bid to increase transparency in Indian politics, passed an order that candidates contesting elections will now have to disclose their source of income along with their family members. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO Lok Prahari which sought a direction in this matter. Earlier, the candidates were only required to reveal their income in Form 26. A bench of Justice J Chekameswar and S Abdul Nazeer hearing the matter passed the order. After the order, several parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.

The move by the Supreme Court asking the centre to form a permanent institutional mechanism to periodically collect data of legislators has come just days after the Election Commission of India has approached the Supreme Court asking it to give it the powers to deregister political parties. Election Commission had approached the apex court via an affidavit asking the authority to provide the right to deregister political parties.