Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba joins BJP: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba joined BJP in the presence of Gujarat cabinet minister R C Faldu and MP Poonamben Maadam in Jamnagar on Sunday. Her induction into the saffron party comes months after she along with her husband Ravindra Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. In October last year, she was appointed as the Gujarat women’s wing head of Karni Sena, an organisation notorious for protests during the release of Bollywood film Padmavati. However, there’s still no confirmation whether or not she will contest the forthcoming election – due by May.

Last month, Jadeja’s elder sister Nainaba Jadeja had entered the political arena and was appointed as In-Charge of western zone of the newly-floated National Women’s Party.

Indian spinner Jadeja was born and brought up in Jamnagar, a small town in the western state of Gujarat. He had tied the knot with Rivaba Solanki on April 17, 2016, in Rajkot. While BJP had bagged all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in 2014, the Congress failed to open its account in PM Modi’s home state.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

