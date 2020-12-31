Vizag has had a good year as there is an over all 14 percent crime reduction in the city. Impact of COVID-19 and also due to visible policing by the city police, offences have seen a decline by 21% during the year 2020, as compared to 2019.

The year 2020 is in a way good one for vizagites since the crime rate drastically reduced in the port city. There is an overall 14 percent crime reduction in this city of Destiny. Impact of COVID-19 and also due to visible policing by the city police, offences have seen a decline by 21% during the year 2020, compared to 2019 and 48% compared to 2018, in the city. House break-ins, snatchings, motorcycle thefts and other forms of thefts have also seen a drop.

According to the statistics provided by the city police, the number of property offences reported during 2020 was 671 as against 850 in 2019 and 1,258 in 2018. As many as 176 H.Bs were reported in 2020, while in 2019, the number of H.Bs were 200. Chain snatchings saw a 43% decline in 2020. In 2020, 31 chain snatching cases were reported as against 54 in 2019.

Commissioner Of police Manish Kumar Sinha said, “the overall crime rate in the city has come down by 14% when compared to 2019. As many as 3,022 cases were reported in 2020, whereas in 2019, it was 3,458. Law and order cases saw a 4% increase with 1,089 in 2019 to 1,112 in 2020. White-collar offences have reduced from 494 in 2019 to 356 in 2020. Cyber crime cases have reduced by 4% from 368 in 2019 to 353 in 2029”.

There was 24% decline in the crime against women. Apart from the rape cases, all other cases have seen a decline. Statistics suggest that during the year 2020, the city reported 123 rape cases, as against 106 in 2019 and 87 in 2018. Domestic violence cases have come down from 612 in 2019 to 381 in 2020. Similarly, crime against children cases have reduced from 239 in 2019 to 150 in 2020, he added. Some people express fears that if Vizag becomes executive capital , the crime would be increased but it’s happening in quite reverse manner.

