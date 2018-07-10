A criminal accused in online fraud cases and who was in transit police custody escaped after locking ASI in the washroom on Monday morning. Following the incident, a manhunt has been initiated to nab the criminal. The 26-year-old accused was nabbed from Punjab after a team of four West Bengal police officials raided a place in Punjab's Sangrur.

A wanted criminal involved in several online frauds on Monday escaped from police custody after locking an ASI in the washroom of the room where the police officials were staying. According to the Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was with the criminal in the room of Banga Bhavan said that he went to the washroom to get easy and took along the criminal Gagagandeep Singh to make sure that he doesn’t run from the place. But as soon as the ASI went inside the washroom, Gagandeep Singh pushed him and locked him inside the washroom and escaped from the place.

The criminal has been arrested from Punjab when a team of West Bengal police raided a place and nabbed Gagagandeep Singh, who was wanted in cyber fraud cases in Howrah. The police team was returning from Punjab’s Sangrur along with Gagagandeep Singh who was on a 5-day transit remand. The team arrived in Lutyen’s Delhi and took a room at Banga Bhavan.

The incident happened when the team of 4 police officials, 3 of them had gone to Farsh Bazar in order to bust another fraud racket which was registered in Howrah. The team had left Gagagandeep Singh with ASI at Banga Bhavan. Reports say that it would have been around 6:30 am when the ASI called his team and informed them that Singh has escaped after locking him in the washroom. The police immediately went back to the Banga Bhavan and freed the ASI from the washroom. Speaking on the case, a case of resisting lawful apprehension (IPC section 224) has been lodged against the criminal, DCP Delhi Madhur Verma informed.

After the incident, an investigation in the case has been initiated to nab Gagagandeep Singh. In a CCTV footage, the criminal is seen coming out of the Banga Bhavan freely. Reports also that the police is cross-checking the fact of how Singh escaped from the place.

