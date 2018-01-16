Days after Supreme Court judges rift which sent ripples across the political spectrum of the country, according to reports, the Attorney General KK Venugopal has said that the crisis will take 2-3 days more to be resolved. Sources have also revealed that 4 judges - Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph - are saying no efforts are being made and that they are now facing mischief.

The Supreme Court judges rift which on Monday according to reports was over, once again seemed to be in the news after the Attorney General KK Venugopal said that it would be resolved soon but there was still a crisis. According to the latest developments, the Attorney General has said the crisis will take 2-3 days more to resolve. “We are in the process of resolving the issue. It would be resolved shortly.”Earlier on Monday (January 15), the Attorney General while speaking to NewsX said that the SC judges matter was resolved via talks between CJI and judges in the special meeting which convened in the morning. Not only the Attorney General, but the Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on January 15 said the issues raised by four dissenting top judges of the Supreme Court have been resolved, and that the judiciary did not want any political party to take advantage of the situation.

Sources have also revealed that judges are saying no efforts are being made and that they are now facing mischief. “There is an attempt to trivialise the issue raised by them.” But now after the Attorney General saying that the crisis will take 2-3 days more to resolve, it’s certainly not a welcome development for the courts. The four senior Supreme Court judges — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph — on January 12 had come out in open and expressed their concerns on the burning issues in the judiciary. They said that that there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy is to be protected. The senior Supreme Court judges also went on to say that Democracy will not survive unless judiciary is preserved.

Meanwhile, in another development which took place on January 15, there was no change in the Constitution Bench. According to reports, the bench comprising Chief Justice of Indian (CJI) Dipak Misra, and Justices AK Sikri, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan is scheduled to hear eight matters listed from January 17.