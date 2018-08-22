A rumour has started on social media that an International Football player Cristiano Ronaldo has donated a lump sum amount of Rs.77 crore to Kerala flood victims. Although there is no confirmation on the rumour as no reliable sources have made any authentication over it.

Amidst the catastrophic situation in Kerala, the speculations are rife on social media that international football player Cristiano Ronaldo has donated Rs 77 crore to Kerala flood victims. The rumour has gone viral among the netizens. It all started when some fans requested Cristiano on Twitter, to extend his help to the Kerala flood victims in the crisis. Later, the micro-blogging site was flooded with tweets suggesting Ronaldo has already made a substantial contribution of Rs 77 crore. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

While some are categorising it as a silent contribution, some are calling it as a rumour to be false. Here are some of the tweets.

One of your ardent fan sir, request your help to donate for #keralafloods. Kerala is a state in India and we are all badly hit with lots of ppl losing their home, many dead and operations for rescuing 1000's is still on. We are all hopeful that you will help @Cristiano — shameej (@iamshameej) August 17, 2018

Are you contribute 77crores of indian currency to kerala state flood relife fund — Shiva Shankar (@90109Shiva) August 21, 2018

@Cristiano a fake news spreading in India about ur donation to kerala floods — Sivaganesh (@cityhuntergani) August 21, 2018

@Cristiano There is a news circulating in social media in India that you have donated $770 millions to Kerala Flood victims. Is it real?? — Vamshi Pasunoori (@Vamshi_09) August 21, 2018

Although there is no confirmation whether Ronaldo has made a contribution or not as neither the Portuguese football nor his charitable organization has given any confirmation on it. Thus, the tweets circulating on social media are unauthentic as they have unreliable sources.

However, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has shared a message on Twitter to pledge support of his international supporters liaison team. “Dear @KeralaReds. Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty #YNWA”

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the floods in Kerala. Those willing to help in any way can reach out to our official supporters club in the state – @KeralaReds YNWA — LFC India (@LFCIndia) August 16, 2018

Dear @KeralaReds Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty #YNWA https://t.co/UJzscZZS6Y — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) August 17, 2018

In case you didn’t know, Ronaldo is popularly known to help those in need through his charitable organization. The most recent philanthropic contribution of 32-year-old was to auction his 2013 Ballon d’Or trophy for £600,000, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Amidst the catastrophic situation in Kerala, the celebrities have come forward to lend a helping hand in the crisis. Amongst them, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag are some renowned names who have pledged to support to Kerala.

According to reports, more than 300 people have lost their lives while close to 2 and a half lakh injured are being treated in over 1,500 relief camps in different parts of the state.

