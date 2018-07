1 CRPF jawan was killed after he was shot by terrorists in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The deceased jawan has been identified as Naseer Ahmed and he was a part of 134th battalion CRPF.

1 CRPF jawan was killed after he was shot by terrorists in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The deceased jawan has been identified as Naseer Ahmed and he was a part of 134th battalion CRPF. The terrorist attack was reported a day after a Jammu and Kashmir policeman, who was later released, was abducted by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updating…….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More