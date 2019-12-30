CRPF on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-UP Police row: Priyanka has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel demanding a full judicial inquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP Police during anti-CAA and NRC protests.

CRPF on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-UP Police row: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said there was no breach in Congress general secretary for UP-east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s security during her trip to Lucknow on Saturday. The CRPF statement came just two days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was attacked by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On Saturday, the Congress leader had alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped her mid-way and did not let her go when she was going to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who is in jail in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Lucknow. The Congress general secretary alleged the police also pulled and choked her after she decided to get out of her car and started walking. Following the physical assault, she sat on Congress worker Dheeraj Gurjar’s scooter but the cops also stopped that, she added.

Priyanka has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel demanding a full judicial inquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP Police during anti-CAA and NRC protests.

Speaking to reporters on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-UP police row in Lucknow on Saturday, the CRPF stated the sequence of event and mentioned that CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra went to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office to seek details of Priyanka’s programme as the Congress party hadn’t communicated the police about it. Blaming Priyanka for violating traffic rules on Saturday while travelling as a pillion rider on a scooter, the CRPF also said unscheduled movement of protectee without intimation as such Advance Security Liaison could not be conducted regarding the sequence of events on December 28.

Circle Officer Archana Singh rejects Priyanka’s allegations

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Modern Control Room, Lucknow, said the allegations of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi and grabbing her by neck are false. Archana was deployed in Lucknow on December 28.

BJP slams Priyanka

Speaking on the incident the BJP said the Congress general secretary is just playing victim politics to score political brownie points. The party said Priyanka is a Z+ security cover protectee and she should realise there are certain rules and protocols to be followed by her.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App