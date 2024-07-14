CRPF Personnel Killed, Others Injured in Gunfight in Manipur's Jiribam District

A tragic incident unfolded in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday as a gunfight between armed miscreants and combined state and central security forces claimed the life of one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and left several others injured.

The skirmish began around 9:30 am in Mongbung and Seijang villages, where gunfire erupted between the assailants and security forces. Ajay Kumar Jha, a 43-year-old CRPF driver from Bihar, tragically succumbed to a gunshot wound to the forehead during the exchange. Despite efforts to save him, Jha was pronounced dead upon arrival at Jiribam district hospital.

Another CRPF jawan sustained a serious leg injury, while two Manipur state police commandos were also wounded by bullets. All injured personnel are currently receiving medical treatment at Jiribam district hospital, where their conditions are being closely monitored.

The gunfight, which lasted until approximately 11:30 am, resulted in a temporary cessation of hostilities as security forces worked to secure the area and assess the situation.

Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, swiftly condemned the attack, attributing it to suspected Kuki militants. In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the CRPF personnel and extended heartfelt condolences to the soldier’s family. He also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the violent confrontation.

“I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack,” Chief Minister Singh affirmed.