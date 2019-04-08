Madhya Pradesh Police, CRPF clash over Income Tax raids: Reacting to a clash between CRPF and MP Police over IT raids at MP CM Kamal Nath's OSD's residence, former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said what Mamata Banerjee did in West Bengal, same is happening in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Police, CRPF clash over Income Tax raids: The Income Tax Department sleuths conducted raids on more than 52 locations across the country and recovered undisclosed cash to the tune of Rs 10 to 15 crores (approx) on Sunday. Sleuths of the Income Tax Department raided the offices and residences of the close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after receiving a specific tip-off about the presence of huge cash and jewellery at their residences.

The officials conducted raids over charges of tax evasion, hawala transactions and in search of black money. The reports suggest a strong possibility of this cash being used to bribe voters in the upcoming elections. After a series of raids at several places, IT officials shared a preliminary report of raids with the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT) and the Election Commission.

The raids were conducted at offices and residences of MP CM Kamal Nath’s former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pravin Kakkad, former adviser Rajendra Miglani and executives linked to his brother-in-law’s firm Moser Bayer and his nephew Ratul Puri’s company in Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi. Reports added that Ashwin Sharma who is allegedly associated MP CM’s OSD Pravin Kakkad were also covered during the raid.

CRPF vs MP Police

Earlier the day, following the raids, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Madhya Pradesh Police officials were engaged in an argument outside Ashwin Sharma’s the residence. Talking to the media, CRPF official Pradeep Kumar levelled allegations against the MP Police and said that state police interrupted in their work and abused them.

He added that CRPF personnel were only following seniors’ orders and performing their duty. Proceedings were on, that’s why they did not allow anyone to come in.

Reacting to the action by on the development, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the IT department is doing its work, it’s their constitutional right. CRPF soldiers were on duty, they were being stopped and MP Police clashed with CRPF.

Referring to a few months back incident, when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had staged a sit-in protest against Centre over the Kolkata commissioner’s arrest, Chouhan said, “What Mamata ji did in Bengal, the same game is being played in MP. It’s an attempt to save corrupts.”

