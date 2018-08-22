Fire at Crystal Tower apartments in Parel: According to official reports, the fire broke out at 8:55 am and rescue operations ended at around 12 pm At least 4 people have lost their lives and 14 were reported to be severely injured in the fire. the rescue teams beefed up their operations and were said to be breaking the doors of the apartments in order to evacuate the people.

On Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at Crystal Tower residential apartments located in Mumbai’s Parel area. The fire has reportedly engulfed the 12 floor of Crystal Tower situated near Hindmata Cinema. Several people are said to be trapped on the top floors of the residential building. Eyewitnesses say that there is still a lot of smoke on the 12 floor of the Crystal Tower apartments. According to official reports, the fire broke out at 8:55 am and rescue operations ended at around 12 pm At least 4 people have lost their lives and 14 were reported to be severely injured in the fire.

After the fire was reported, all the concerned authorities along with firefighters rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Soon after the fire at Mumbai’s Crystal tower was reported, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials have resorted to the use of cranes to evacuated the trapped people. The fire broke out on the 12th floor of Cyrstal Tower located in Parel area.

The fire at Crystal Tower in Parel area that was said to be of Level-2 has now reportedly become Level-3. According to a report by Hindustan Times, 8 people have been rescued from the top floors of the building. The rescued people were immediately rushed to the KEM Hospital for regular chek-ups.

Commenting on the massive fire that broke out at Mumbai’s Crystal Tower in Parel area, the dean of the KEM hospital, where the fire broke out said that total of 16 people have been brought by the fire officials. Out of if those 16, 2 were brought dead and conditions of others are stable. The two deceased were later identified as a male and an elderly woman.

As per reports, the rescue teams have beefed up their rescue operations and are now breaking the doors of the apartments in order to evacuate the people.

