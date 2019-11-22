CSB initial public offering: Customers should think twice before investing their money as the bank is based in Kerala and any problem in Kerala could affect its business.

CSB initial public offering: Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB Bank) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 410 crore for a subscription today (Friday, November 22, 2019), reports said. The Kerala-based private sector lender will close the issue on November 26, 2019, and finalise basis of allotment on December 2, 2019, after consulting the merchant banks. The private sector bank will also finalise credit equity shares to shareholders’ DP accounts on December 3, 2019.

If we go by the reports, the bank’s gross net-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 4.87 per cent as of March 31, 2019, from 7.25 per cent on March 31, 2017. So, customers should think twice before investing their money as the bank is based in Kerala and any problem in Kerala could affect its business. In a public notification, the bank highlighted the following risk factors.

Social media said the bank’s past performance has been weak. The financial institution is incurring losses since the last 3 years (the last H1 was only in profit). The bank will not be benefitted from the move as all IPO fund will go to the investors.

Risks to Investors

– CSB Bank has appointed Investment banking Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are lead managers (independent financial institutions) as the bank is going public. The Two-Book Running Lead Managers associated with the Offer have handled 33 public issues during the current financial year and two financial years preceding the current financial year, out of which 15 issues closed below the issue price on listing date.

– Weighted Average Return on Net Worth for the last three financial years is negative i.e. (5.49)%.

– The average cost of acquisition per Equity Share for our Selling Shareholders is in the range of Rs 83.98 to Rs 255.86 per Equity

– Share and the average cost of acquisition per Equity Share for our Promoter are Rs 140. The Offer Price at the upper end of Price Band is Rs 195.

– Minimum Return on Net Worth (as on September 30, 2019) after the Offer to maintain Pre-Offer basic and diluted EPS for Financial Year 2018-19 is non-measurable.

Highlights

– Price Band: Rs 193 to Rs 195 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs 10 each.

– The Floor Price is 19.3 times the face value and the Cap Price is 19.5 times the face value of the Equity Shares.

– Bids can be made for a minimum of 75 Equity Shares and in multiples of 75 Equity Shares thereafter.

Reports said equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on December 4, 2019. The IPO price band of the is fixed at Rs 193-195 per share, reports said. Any individual can make a bid for a minimum lot of 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter. The bank aims to raise a maximum Rs 409.68 crore and use the net proceeds from the offer to expand its Tier-I capital to meet future capital needs.

CSB Bank offers a total of 21.02 million equity shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 193 to Rs 195. The bids can be applied for a minimum of 75 shares and its multiples.

The Kerala-based bank has a strong presence in other south Indian states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra with a customer base of 1.3 million (according to data available as of September 2019). Apart from SME Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury Operations, and Wholesale Banking, the bank has also established its footprint in the insurance sector.

