The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has declared the results of CSIR UGC NET for December exam. The exam was previously held on December 16, 2018. Aspirants who have appeared for the examination can check the result by visiting the official website csirhrdg.res.in. A total of 1,969 candidates have qualified for JRF (NET) while 67 candidates have qualified for JRF only. For Lectureship, a total of 1,500 candidates have qualified. The released December exam results are given below, where the roll numbers of the successful candidates are mentioned.

The candidates whose roll numbers are listed have qualified in the test for JRF-NET. These candidates are also eligible for Lectureship-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC. Shortlisted candidates are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship(JRF) and Lectureship-NET.

Candidates are advised to follow the above steps to check their result:

• Visit the official website-www.csirhrdg.res.in

• The result section will appear on the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC

• A pdf will open

• Download the PDF

• Check your roll number

• Download and save the result for future reference

About CSIR UGC NET :

CSIR UGC NET is held by CSIR every year for the recruitment of Lecturers/Assistant Professors across the universities and colleges in India. It offers junior Research Fellowship (JRF) NET to the candidates in subjects under the faculty of science and technology.It is among the world’s largest publicly funded organisations. CSIR’s contributes to development and is acclaimed nationally. Human Resource Development Group is a division of CSIR realises this objective through various fellowship schemes and many more.



