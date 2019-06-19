CTET Admit Card 2019: The Admit card of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is yet to announce by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The official date for the release of the admit has not been shared by CBSE. However, the date of the CTET exam is scheduled to held on 7th July 2019. As per the past records, CBSE often releases the admit card in two or three weeks before the examination. 

CBSE would be conducting the CTET 2019 in two slots, i.e Paper I and Paper II. In morning slot, Paper I would be conducted which is for Primary stage teachers and an evening slot Paper II would be conducted which is for Elementary stage teachers. Both the papers would be conducted on the same date.

Candidates should note that its mandatory to download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the exams.

The CTET exams will be nconducted in over 2200 exam centres across 97 cities in India. The exam centres for CTET exam 2019 will be allotted to the candidates as per the preference filled by them in the CTET application form 2019. Given below is the list complete CTET Exam Centres 2019.

State City State City
Port Blair Andaman & Nicobar Island Manipur Imphal
Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam
Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Meghalaya Shillong
Assam Guwahati

Dibrugarh

Jorhat

Silchar

 Mizoram Aizawl
Bihar Muzaffarpur

Patna

Bhagalpur 

Darbhanga 

Gaya

Vaishali

 Nagaland Kohima
Odisha Bhubaneswar

Sambalpur
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh Raipur Puducherry Puducherry
Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Punjab Amritsar

Bhatinda

Ferozepur

Jalandhar

Mohali
Daman & Diu Daman
Delhi/NCR Delhi Central
Delhi East

Delhi North

Delhi South

Delhi West
Rajasthan Ajmer

Bikaner

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Udaipur
Goa Panaji
Gujarat Ahmedabad

Surat

Vadodara
Sikkim Gangtok
Haryana Ambala

Faridabad

Gurugram

Karnal

Kurukshetra

Panchkula

 Tamil Nadu Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Tiruchirappalli
Telangana Hyderabad
Tripura Agartala
Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur

Kangra

Shimla

 Uttarakhand Dehradun

Haldwani

Roorkee

Srinagar

Garhwal
Jammu & Kashmir Jammu

Srinagar
Uttar Pradesh Agra

Aligarh

Allahabad

Bareilly

Faizabad

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Kanpur

Lucknow

Mathura

Meerut

Mirzapur

Moradabad

Noida

Raebareli

Saharanpur

Varanasi
Jharkhand Bokaro

Dhanbad

Ranchi
Karnataka Bengaluru

Mangalore
West Bengal Durgapur

Kolkata
Kerala Ernakulam

Kozhikode

Trivandrum
Lakshadweep Kavaratti
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

Indore

Jabalpur
Maharashtra Aurangabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Nashik

Pune

