CTET Admit Card 2019: The Admit card of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is yet to announce by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The official date for the release of the admit has not been shared by CBSE. However, the date of the CTET exam is scheduled to held on 7th July 2019. As per the past records, CBSE often releases the admit card in two or three weeks before the examination.
CBSE would be conducting the CTET 2019 in two slots, i.e Paper I and Paper II. In morning slot, Paper I would be conducted which is for Primary stage teachers and an evening slot Paper II would be conducted which is for Elementary stage teachers. Both the papers would be conducted on the same date.
Candidates should note that its mandatory to download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the exams.
The CTET exams will be nconducted in over 2200 exam centres across 97 cities in India. The exam centres for CTET exam 2019 will be allotted to the candidates as per the preference filled by them in the CTET application form 2019. Given below is the list complete CTET Exam Centres 2019.
|State
|City
|State
|City
|Port Blair
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|Manipur
|Imphal
|Andhra Pradesh
|Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Assam
|Guwahati
Dibrugarh
Jorhat
Silchar
|Mizoram
|Aizawl
|Bihar
|Muzaffarpur
Patna
Bhagalpur
Darbhanga
Gaya
Vaishali
|Nagaland
|Kohima
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar
Sambalpur
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|Dadra & Nagar
|Punjab
|Amritsar
Bhatinda
Ferozepur
Jalandhar
Mohali
|Daman & Diu
|Daman
|Delhi/NCR
|Delhi Central
|Delhi East
Delhi North
Delhi South
Delhi West
|Rajasthan
|Ajmer
Bikaner
Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Udaipur
|Goa
|Panaji
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
Surat
Vadodara
|Sikkim
|Gangtok
|Haryana
|Ambala
Faridabad
Gurugram
Karnal
Kurukshetra
Panchkula
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Tiruchirappalli
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|Tripura
|Agartala
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hamirpur
Kangra
Shimla
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
Haldwani
Roorkee
Srinagar
Garhwal
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Jammu
Srinagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
Aligarh
Allahabad
Bareilly
Faizabad
Ghaziabad
Gorakhpur
Jhansi
Kanpur
Lucknow
Mathura
Meerut
Mirzapur
Moradabad
Noida
Raebareli
Saharanpur
Varanasi
|Jharkhand
|Bokaro
Dhanbad
Ranchi
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru
Mangalore
|West Bengal
|Durgapur
Kolkata
|Kerala
|Ernakulam
Kozhikode
Trivandrum
|Lakshadweep
|Kavaratti
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal
Indore
Jabalpur
|Maharashtra
|Aurangabad
Mumbai
Nagpur
Nashik
Pune