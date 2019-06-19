CTET Admit Card 2019. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the admit card of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). However, the exam date is scheduled to held on 7th July 2019. Given below is the list of complete CTET exam centers 2019.

CTET Admit Card 2019: The Admit card of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is yet to announce by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The official date for the release of the admit has not been shared by CBSE. However, the date of the CTET exam is scheduled to held on 7th July 2019. As per the past records, CBSE often releases the admit card in two or three weeks before the examination.

CBSE would be conducting the CTET 2019 in two slots, i.e Paper I and Paper II. In morning slot, Paper I would be conducted which is for Primary stage teachers and an evening slot Paper II would be conducted which is for Elementary stage teachers. Both the papers would be conducted on the same date.

Candidates should note that its mandatory to download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the exams.

The CTET exams will be nconducted in over 2200 exam centres across 97 cities in India. The exam centres for CTET exam 2019 will be allotted to the candidates as per the preference filled by them in the CTET application form 2019. Given below is the list complete CTET Exam Centres 2019.

State City State City Port Blair Andaman & Nicobar Island Manipur Imphal Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Meghalaya Shillong Assam Guwahati Dibrugarh Jorhat Silchar Mizoram Aizawl Bihar Muzaffarpur Patna Bhagalpur Darbhanga Gaya Vaishali Nagaland Kohima Odisha Bhubaneswar Sambalpur Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Raipur Puducherry Puducherry Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Punjab Amritsar Bhatinda Ferozepur Jalandhar Mohali Daman & Diu Daman Delhi/NCR Delhi Central Delhi East Delhi North Delhi South Delhi West Rajasthan Ajmer Bikaner Jaipur Jodhpur Kota Udaipur Goa Panaji Gujarat Ahmedabad Surat Vadodara Sikkim Gangtok Haryana Ambala Faridabad Gurugram Karnal Kurukshetra Panchkula Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbatore Madurai Tiruchirappalli Telangana Hyderabad Tripura Agartala Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Kangra Shimla Uttarakhand Dehradun Haldwani Roorkee Srinagar Garhwal Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Srinagar Uttar Pradesh Agra Aligarh Allahabad Bareilly Faizabad Ghaziabad Gorakhpur Jhansi Kanpur Lucknow Mathura Meerut Mirzapur Moradabad Noida Raebareli Saharanpur Varanasi Jharkhand Bokaro Dhanbad Ranchi Karnataka Bengaluru Mangalore West Bengal Durgapur Kolkata Kerala Ernakulam Kozhikode Trivandrum Lakshadweep Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Indore Jabalpur Maharashtra Aurangabad Mumbai Nagpur Nashik Pune

