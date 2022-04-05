The curfew in Karauli, Rajasthan, has been extended till April 7 after communal violence on Saturday during a religious procession prompted the district government to impose a curfew throughout the region until April 4.

After stones were thrown during a religious procession in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was implemented, and the internet was shut down. In Karauli, a curfew was previously enforced from 6:30 p.m. on April 2 to 12 a.m. on April 4. Following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday, the Rajasthan police arrested 46 persons and held seven others for questioning on Monday.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, “After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation.”

“13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police,” Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with senior officials on Sunday to discuss the state’s law and order situation. This follows deadly confrontations in Rajasthan’s Karauli city. In the meantime, the Rajasthan Congress has created a three-person fact-finding team to look into the Karauli event.

MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan, as well as Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav, are on the Committee. The committee will travel to Karauli and present its findings to the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.