Cut money issue leads to war of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes between Trinamool Congress and the ruling BJP after latter’s parliamentarian Locket Chatterjee’s commented on cut money, a term referred to bribery in lieu of government favour in West Bengal. The remarks provoked the TMC with its MP Sudip Bandopadhyay demanding that Locket’s comments in the 17th Lok Sabha should be removed from the records.

The verbal clash dominated the Zero Hour in the lower house. As the leaders from both the parties were shouting, speaker OM Birla said that to not make house similar to Bengal Assembly. he stated that the records will be examined and a decision will be taken after that. Following the massive win the country in recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has made the term cut money a part of the campaign against Mamata’s TMC.

Locket said that the Bengal chief minister had accepted that TMC is facing a cut money problem from which its leaders are allegedly expanding their business. Reports said that the West Bengal chief minister has asked the members of her party-fold to return the cut money. It was alleged that the TMC leaders are taking a commission from the people in lieu of the government services and schemes.

Speaking during a Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Locket had said that there is a deep-rooted problem of cut money in TMC leaders. She said that even the TMC chief admitted its leaders are involved in the menace who asked them to return.

