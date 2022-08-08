CWG 2022: President Murmu, PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning gold in the women’s singles competition

CWG 2022 : On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on winning gold in the women’s singles category at the current Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Sindhu won India’s first gold medal in badminton at the current Commonwealth Games 2022, as well as the first gold medal in women’s singles in her career, after defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in the final on Monday.

“PV Sindhu has won the nation’s heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high & our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!,” tweeted President Murmu.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the badminton star on her gold medal triumph.

“The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India,” tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded Sindhu on her accomplishment.

“The brilliance of @Pvsindhu1 creates history once again! You had us glued to our tv screens! What an amazing show of excellence and determination! Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022 ! PV SINDHU you are India’s PRIDE !,” tweeted the minister.

Sindhu was the dominant figure in the match, despite her opponent’s strong performance. The Indian won the match by a score of 21-15, 21-13.

PV Sindhu had a fantastic start. She was up 11-8 halfway through the first game. Michelle Li gave her Indian opponent a good fight but fell short in every rally. Sindhu won the opening game by a score of 21-15.

Li got off to a terrific start in the second game. But Sindhu quickly took advantage of the situation again. The Canadian kept making mistakes, and each one increased Sindhu’s advantage. Sindhu was in a good position with an 11-6 lead halfway through the second set.

After the break, things became more level, with both players scoring two points fast due to their opponent’s mistakes. Sindhu and Li had a thrilling 57-shot rally that ended with the Indian dropping a point. Li was gradually establishing an edge over Sindhu as she reduced the deficit. Sindhu’s advantage was eventually cut to 13-11.

Sindhu fought her way through the second game, finally winning 21-13. She also won her first-ever women’s singles medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, as well as India’s first-ever gold in badminton at the CWG 2022.