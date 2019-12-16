Lt Gen Sanjive Langer claimed that all the computers are under the surveillance of cyber attackers and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is under the maximum threat in India which could also pose threat to the money of common citizens.

Chandigarh, December 14: Almost all the sectors including government and private as well are under the security threat of cyber attack and the only way to protect your data is to restrict its amount of sharing on cyberspace. The panelists during ‘Spymasters and Cyber Intelligence in War and Peace’ echoed the sentiment here on Saturday deliberating the issue.

Discussion on ‘spymasters and cyber intelligence in war and peace’ throws light on many unknown spheres of cybersecurity

While initiating the discussion, Moderator KC Verma, former director RAW, said that the damage done by the cyber attack would become the source of maximum damage done to any nation during the war in the future. He added that among the other technologies, the cyber intelligence is also on the top of emerging technologies

Jayadeva Ranade, former additional secretary, said that the cyber intelligence has added new dimensions to espionage and communication and it also adds to vulnerability to the security of data. He said that even after the attack it is not easy to trace out the origin of attack and identity of attackers as well. He added that even in a cyber attack case in America, it took almost 2 years to trace the cyber attackers which were linked with China. He said that the cyber attack could cost dearer to victim nation during the war.

Eminent Journalist Ritu Sarin said that various government departments are being regularly hit by the cyber attacks and as many as 24 departments have already been targeted since May 2019. She added that besides government sectors, well-known private websites and applications including Whatsapp have also survived cyber attacks recently. She said that the list of around 120 Indians who were the victims of cyber attacks has also sounded the alert for citizens of India as Whatsapp itself accepted that their personal data has been accessed by the attackers.

Ms. Sarin added that India imports a very large share of hardware especially from China which is also a matter of concern in this connection. She said that defense related attacks in India has sounded an alert for the government and citing seriousness of the issue it has drafted a new cyber policy which would be out soon.

