Cyclone Alert In Bay Of Bengal, 25 Teams Of NDRF Deployed

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams—14 in West Bengal and 11 in Odisha—in preparation for a powerful cyclone expected to strike over the Bay of Bengal. With wind speeds predicted to reach 100-110 kph, gusting up to 120 kph, authorities are closely coordinating efforts to mitigate damage and ensure public safety through evacuation and emergency measures.

NDRF Gears Up for Cyclone Response

The NDRF teams have been mobilized in anticipation of the cyclone, which is expected to make landfall between Puri (Odisha) and Sagar Island (West Bengal) late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The teams are on standby for potential rescue operations, with measures in place for damage control and the safe evacuation of those in vulnerable areas.

A statement from the government confirmed the cyclone’s trajectory, stating, “Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24th and early morning 25th October 2024, as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.”

Emergency Preparedness Reviewed by NCMC

The National Disaster Management Committee (NCMC), led by Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, convened a meeting on Monday to assess preparedness. The Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed officials on the storm’s projected path and intensity. Armed forces, including the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, are ready to provide assistance, with ships and aircraft prepared for rapid deployment. The Ministries of Power and Telecommunications have also dispatched teams to restore services in the event of disruptions.

Somanathan stressed the importance of minimizing casualties and damage, stating, “The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure.”

Preventive Measures in Odisha and West Bengal

Authorities in Odisha and West Bengal are actively monitoring the situation, recalling fishermen from the sea and evacuating residents from coastal areas at risk. Emergency services, including power restoration and medical aid, are on high alert, with disaster response strategies in place to protect lives and reduce property damage.

Central Agencies on High Alert

The central government has assured full support to Odisha and West Bengal in the rescue and recovery process. Neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have been advised to stay alert due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Officials are also monitoring dams and reservoirs to regulate water discharge and prevent flooding in downstream areas.

With preventive measures and coordinated efforts underway, authorities are working diligently to mitigate the impact of the approaching cyclone and ensure public safety.

