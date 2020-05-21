Cyclone Amphan: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan said in an interview that it was a massive challenge for forces to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19.

Cyclone Amphan: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Thursday said that it is a “massive challenge” for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19. “But our teams were semi-prepared for cyclone Amphan as they were preparing for the combination of COVID-19 and floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing and sanitization,” Pradhan said. Pradhan said that roads clearance process has picked up the pace and has been completed in some localities.

“It will take some time to restore electricity and telecom services in affected areas which will need the assistance of technicians, and we are ready to help them wherever required,” Pradhan said in the interview.

He also informed four more teams of NDRF are being airlifted from other parts of India as requested by the Chief Secretary of West Bengal for restoration work.

SN Pradhan also shared on Twitter photographs of restoration work by NDRF personnel at various locations in West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks entertainment industry to prepare action plan for resuming shoot work

It's a massive challenge for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of #COVID19. But our teams were semi-prepared for #Amphan as they were preparing for combination of COVID-19& floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing & sanitization: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan pic.twitter.com/4Sa7ucJUUI — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Two persons were killed and 5,500 houses damaged in North 24 Parganas as cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal and left a trail of destruction in the state. Two persons sustained severe injuries. Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are underway after extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit West Bengal on Wednesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quoted that the impact of Cyclone Amohan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic.

NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected: Prime Minister Narendra Modi #CycloneAmphan https://t.co/ptVYDdBZek — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App