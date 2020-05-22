Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Kolkata Airport to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct an aerial survey. He was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Prime Minister will take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys in West Bengal and Odisha today.

Besides conducting aerial surveys, the Prime Minister will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debashree Chaudhuree, who hail from West Bengal and Odisha, are accompanying the Prime Minister.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to West Bengal this year, only state apart from Uttar Pradesh where he has had multiple visits this year. He first visited on January 11-12 for the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust, dedicating to the national cultural heritage projects like a new museum at Old Currency Building and a programme at Belur Math.

Also Read: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps, extends loan moratorium by 3 months

#CycloneAmphan: For PM's aerial survey visit, Central ministers (who hail from Odisha and West Bengal) Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhuri will accompany him. https://t.co/O62klrEQV2 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

PM Narendra Modi received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on arrival at Kolkata Airport. The PM will be conducting an aerial survey of the areas affected by #CycloneAmphan. pic.twitter.com/efrNAog2Sd — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said that Rs 1,000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected due to cyclone Amphan, which has claimed lives of 72 people in the state. According to the latest reports about Cyclone Amphan, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee informed that total 80 people dead in the natural calamity, and many are left homeless.

Till now we have got the information that 80 people have died: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/PyXqSZNmO7 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App