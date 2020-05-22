Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock at the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan. Reports reveal that the PM will conduct aerial surveys of the districts which are largely affected and he will also conduct a meeting where he will discuss all the relief measures. Reports reveal that till now 72 people have lost their lives and thousands are homeless due to the natural calamity.

According to the PM’s schedule, he will first make a stop at Kolkata at around 10:15 to 10:30 am and post to which, he will hold meetings with the state government officials to discuss the situations and relief measures. Moreover, as per the protocol, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal should also be there at the airport to receive PM.

Further, the Prime Minister is expected to reach Odisha by 2:30 pm and will conduct an aerial survey of the areas which are largely affected by the cyclone with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. A total of 72 people lost their lives due to a super cyclone. North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Kolkata and Howrah suffered huge damages. Not just this, Prime Minister has also assured the Bengal government that no stone will be left unturned in helping the states and the people affected.

Also Read: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for making Atmanirbhar Bharat a cornerstone in pipeline projects, reviews projects worth Rs 8000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of #CycloneAmphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings later today. PM Modi will also visit Odisha later today. pic.twitter.com/J6GC7vrMJP — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Cyclone Amphan has affected a total of 44.8 lakh people in Odisha and has also caused damage to infrastructure. Chief Secretary AK Tripathy said that the storm has caused damage majorly to the farm sector and power infrastructure. According to Odisha revenue minister 1 lakh hectares of standing crops are damaged due to strong winds and rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of #CycloneAmphan, today. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/JkCnqgW0Op — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App