One of the worst storms over Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Amphan is likely to hit Bengal this afternoon. More than 3 lakh people in Bengal and 1 lakh in Odisha are evacuated.

Cyclone Amphan: A total of 1,19,075 people have been evacuated from more than 13 vulnerable districts on Odisha as severe cyclonic storm Amphan is expected to make landfall on May 20, Wednesday. Amphan is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya islands near Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening with the wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 mph. Amphan is likely to be more massive than earlier cyclones like Bulbul and Aila. A total of forty teams of NDRF are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal to deal with the natural calamity.

According to the reports, Amphan is expected to cause large damage in West Bengal and Odisha. In West Bengal, areas are Howrah, Hoogli, east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas are vulnerable areas, and Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and Jajpur of Odisha are most vulnerable. IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Cyclone Amphan is the second super cyclone which has formed in the Bay of Bengal after 1999.

On May 19, Union Home Ministry also spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assures Centre’s assistance in dealing with the natural calamity. Further, Amit Shah also reviewed the preparedness of the state over Cyclone Amphan.

Also Read: Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says 3 lakh people evacuated to relief camps till now

Odisha: Fire Services team clearing road blockage near R&B office in Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities, and emergency service personnel. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/jE2P9eAtqz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

MeT department warned that due to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and cyclone massive damage to standing crops, plantations will be seen today. A total of 1,702 shelter camps have been set up in anticipation of the super cyclone. A total of 32,060 people are evacuated from Kendrapara, 26,174 from Bhdrak, and 23,142 from Balasore. Further, IMD has also earned all the fishermen not to venture into North Of Bay of Bengal till May 20, 2020.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App