Cyclone Asna Hits Kutch Region: IMD Warns Of Impact As Gujarat Faces Floods And Waterlogging

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Cyclone Asna, which has developed from a deep depression off the Kutch coast and the adjoining areas of Pakistan. (Read more below)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Cyclone Asna, which has developed from a deep depression off the Kutch coast and the adjoining areas of Pakistan. This new cyclonic storm has intensified from a weather system that initially caused severe flooding and rain across Gujarat.

Despite the rains easing in most parts of Gujarat on Friday morning, several towns and villages are grappling with significant waterlogging due to swollen rivers. Areas such as Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Nakhatrana in Kutch district are particularly affected, with persistent inundation reported.

Cyclone Asna, named by Pakistan to signify “the one to be acknowledged or praised,” intensified into a cyclonic storm with winds moving westward at 6 km/h over the northeast Arabian Sea. The IMD predicts the storm will continue its west-northwest trajectory, moving away from the Indian coast over the next two days.

During the period from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm, some locations in Gujarat received rainfall between 15 mm and 26 mm, while other regions remained dry or experienced light showers, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Former Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Madhavan Nair Rajeevan expressed surprise at the cyclone’s development, noting that traditionally, the North Arabian Sea cools during the monsoon season, making cyclonic intensification rare. He attributed the anomaly to rising sea temperatures due to global warming, suggesting a need to update meteorology textbooks and strategies for climate change adaptation.

The severe weather has already claimed over 26 lives in Gujarat, with more than 18,000 individuals relocated and approximately 1,200 rescued from flood-affected regions. As the situation evolves, efforts continue to manage the impact of Cyclone Asna and mitigate further damage.

Also Read: Indian Army To Appoint New Corps Commander In Kashmir Valley Post-State Assembly Elections