The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a tropical cyclone named ‘Dana.’ The storm is expected to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on October 25, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 120 km/h.

According to the IMD’s bulletin, “The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at a speed of 18 km per hour over the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.” The cyclone is projected to intensify further as it moves towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast.

As of early Wednesday morning, the storm was positioned approximately 560 kilometers southeast of Paradip, Odisha, and 630 kilometers southeast of Sagar Island, West Bengal. The IMD has issued warnings to fishermen, advising them to avoid venturing into the sea between October 23 and 25 due to hazardous conditions. Coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal are expected to experience wind speeds of up to 60 km/h from October 23, with even stronger gusts expected during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

Railway Services Disrupted

Ahead of Cyclone Dana’s expected landfall, the South Eastern Railway cancelled an additional 23 trains on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of cancellations to 232. Earlier that evening, 197 trains had already been suspended.

Emergency Preparedness

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been placed on high alert, with ships and aircraft ready for emergency response operations. Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized 13 teams in South Bengal to assist with rescue and relief efforts if needed.

Rainfall Forecast

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South Bengal on October 24 and 25. Coastal areas like South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram are expected to bear the brunt of the downpour. Significant rainfall is also anticipated in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia, and Bankura.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions as Cyclone Dana approaches.

