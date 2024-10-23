Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

As Cyclone Dana approaches, Odisha and West Bengal evacuate residents, close schools, and prepare emergency shelters ahead of landfall.

Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

As Cyclone Dana makes its way towards the eastern coast of India, both Odisha and West Bengal are implementing extensive precautionary measures to safeguard residents and minimize potential damage. The cyclone is forecasted to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25, bringing with it wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts that could reach up to 120 kmph.

In response to the looming threat, the Indian Coast Guard has escalated its preparedness efforts. Vessels and aircraft have been mobilized to ensure a swift response to any emergencies, particularly as heavy rains are expected to affect both states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), led by Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, has indicated that the cyclone could significantly impact the eastern coastline, urging communities to stay vigilant.

MUST READ: India’s Top 10 Most Air Polluted Cities: Delhi Leads With Hazardous Air Quality Amid Rising Concerns

Odisha is expected to be one of the hardest-hit areas, with state authorities taking proactive measures. The government has readied 800 cyclone shelters, alongside an additional 500 temporary shelters in schools and colleges. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that 250 relief centers have been inspected and stocked with essential supplies, including food, water, and medicines. To ensure the safety of students, schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts will remain closed from October 23 to 25.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced similar closures, with schools in seven districts shutting down from October 23 to 26. Authorities have been directed to evacuate residents from low-lying coastal areas to safer locations, mitigating the risks posed by rising waters and strong winds.

The Indian Coast Guard is actively involved in the preparation efforts, deploying helicopters and establishing remote stations to continuously broadcast weather alerts and safety warnings to fishermen and seafarers. Their personnel are collaborating with local agencies to ensure an effective and coordinated response to the cyclone’s impact.

With the approaching storm, both state governments are urging residents to remain alert and follow official guidance. The collective efforts of authorities in Odisha and West Bengal aim to minimize the impact of Cyclone Dana and ensure the safety of all those in its path.

ALSO READ: Blackbuck Found Dead Near Bhopal: Investigation Launched Following Injuries

Cyclone Dana cyclone relief efforts Odisha West Bengal storm safety measures
