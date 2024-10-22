Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Cyclone Dana: What You Can Do To Prepare And Prevent

IMD has issued a warning regarding Cyclone Dana, currently forming as a low-pressure depression over the Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Dana: What You Can Do To Prepare And Prevent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding Cyclone Dana, currently forming as a low-pressure depression over the Bay of Bengal. Predictions indicate that Cyclone Dana could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23, with landfall expected along the coastlines of Odisha and West Bengal by Thursday. Residents in these regions should prepare for significant rainfall and possible disruptions.

Emergency Measures in Odisha

In response to the impending cyclone, the Odisha government has implemented emergency measures aimed at minimizing potential damage. This proactive approach is essential as the state prepares for the severe weather conditions anticipated from Cyclone Dana. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also provided guidance on essential steps residents should take to ensure their safety and preparedness.

Pre-Cyclone Preparations

To safeguard homes and families, the NDMA recommends the following preparations:

  1. Inspect Your Home: Secure any loose tiles and assess the structural integrity of your house.
  2. Repair Openings: Fix doors and windows to prevent wind damage.
  3. Manage Trees: Remove dead branches or trees that could pose a hazard during the storm.
  4. Anchor Loose Objects: Secure items such as lumber, tin sheets, and bricks that could be swept away.
  5. Prepare Boarding Materials: Keep wooden boards ready to cover glass windows.
  6. Gather Emergency Supplies: Stock up on hurricane lanterns, battery-operated torches, and extra dry cells.
  7. Demolish Unsafe Structures: Take down any condemned buildings that may collapse.
  8. Stock Non-Perishable Food: Ensure you have enough dry, non-perishable food items on hand.

During Cyclone Alerts and Warnings

As the cyclone approaches, residents should remain vigilant and follow these recommendations:

  1. Monitor Updates: Stay informed through radio warnings, particularly from All India Radio.
  2. Communicate with Others: Share critical information about the cyclone with neighbors and family.
  3. Stay Calm: Avoid succumbing to rumors and panic.
  4. Be Alert: Keep a watchful eye on the situation for at least 24 hours.
  5. Evacuate if Necessary: Move away from low-lying areas at risk of flooding.
  6. Secure Your Home: Board up glass windows or use storm shutters to protect against debris.
  7. Reinforce Doors: Make sure outside doors are secured to withstand strong winds.
  8. Store Valuables Safely: Keep valuable items on upper floors to protect them from potential flooding.

Evacuation Essentials

If evacuation becomes necessary, ensure you have the following items:

  1. Pack Important Supplies: Include essential medications, special dietary foods, and other necessities.
  2. Head to Shelters: Proceed to designated evacuation points or shelters.
  3. Follow Official Guidance: Adhere to instructions from local authorities to ensure your safety.

Post-Cyclone Precautions

After the storm passes, residents should take the following precautions:

  1. Stay in Shelters: Remain in designated shelters until authorities give the all-clear.
  2. Health Safety: Get vaccinated against potential diseases that can arise post-cyclone.
  3. Watch for Hazards: Avoid touching loose electrical wires or other hazards.
  4. Drive with Care: Exercise caution if traveling after the cyclone has passed.
  5. Clear Debris Promptly: Remove debris from your property to prevent further hazards.
  6. Report Damage: Notify authorities about any losses or damage sustained during the cyclone.

Critical Reminders

  • Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and advisories.
  • Exercise Caution: Avoid going outside during periods of calm, as conditions can change rapidly.
  • Follow Instructions: Prioritize the safety of yourself and your family over material possessions.

Cyclone Dana Emergency Measures India Meteorological Department (IMD) odisha
