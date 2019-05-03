Cyclone Fani resulted in landfall in Puri on Odisha coast this morning and followed by that was heavy rainfall. Winds with a speed of 175 kmph have been accompanying the rainfall disaster. According to the latest updates, the process of landfall is predicted to continue for the next two hours. Meanwhile, people are curious to know the reason behind it and many other important things to know. Well, here are 5 things you must know about Cyclone Fani.

Early morning, a terrible cyclone Fani hit the Odisha coast in Puri with a wind speed of around 175 kmph. The authorities like the National Disaster Response Force, coast guard and the Navy at are high alert. A yellow warning was also issued in regards to this cyclone by the Met department as severe heavy rains were predicted in the area. Considering the distance, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have also been on high alert since morning.

Cyclone Fani resulted in landfall in Puri on Odisha coast this morning and followed by that was heavy rainfall. Winds with a speed of 175 kmph have been accompanying the rainfall disaster. According to the latest updates, the process of landfall is predicted to continue for the next two hours. The Odisha government has successfully saved lakhs of people until now from the affected coastal areas. People have been evacuated from mainly Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore Mayurbhanj, Dhenkana, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar. Approximately 11 lakh people got saved from these impacted areas in the last 24 hours.

The cyclone that has been causing terrors to Odisha coast is named cyclone Fani. Meanwhile, people are curious to know the reason behind it and many other important things to know. Well, here are 5 things you must know about Cyclone Fani!

1. How did the cyclone get its name Fani?

The cyclone was named Fani after a suggestion by Bangladesh. The word Fani means ‘Snake’ or ‘hood of a snake’. According to the norms, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan and Thailand suggest names of tropical cyclones which take place in North Indian Ocean to the regional committee. For now, all the countries suggested eight names each for the upcoming cyclones. Fani was circled from the list which consisted of 64 other names.

2. How is cyclone Fani pronounced?

Named uniquely, Cyclone Fani is a word that stands for snake. The word is pronounced as Foni and was suggested by Bangladesh.

3. Storms and Odisha?

Odisha has been prone to cyclones and storms. One of the worst ones took place in the year 1999 and ended up in the loss of 15,000 lives. A lot of casualties was reported in the state. According to the data, over 14 severe and terrible tropical storms have hit the Bay of Bengal in the last 126 years. The last cyclone in Odisha took place over seven months back. In October 2018, the cyclone Titli damaged Odisha and later took a turn to the northeast.

4. What is a yellow alert?

Ahead of the severe Cyclone Fani, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow warning at few places. This alert is meant to indicate that the weather is going to turn worse and warns people who fall under the risk zone. This is to encourage preventive measures against it. Here, yellow also means that a plan should be made to avoid damages and delay travels and day-to-day activities.

5. Predictions about Cyclone Fani

A report in New York Times said that approximately tens of millions of people are potentially in the storm’s path. Not just this, many reports also suggest that India is facing a cyclone that experts call an extremely severe cyclonic storm and could lead to many casualties.

