Cyclone Fani: Cyclone Fani has made a landfall in Odisha’s Puri this morning at 8 am and is also expected to affect areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal resulting in a heavy downpour and strong winds. As the cyclone hits the land, several flights and trains stand cancelled. The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has said that about 103 trains have been cancelled in Orissa while several have been diverted going down south keeping in mind the safety and security of train passengers.

According to the latest notice by East Coast Railway, the trains that have been cancelled are Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express travelling from Bangiriposi to Bhubaneswar, Rajyarani Express travelling from Rourkela to Gunupur, Secunderabad- Kamakhya Express travelling from Secunderabad to Kamakhya and Special travelling from Santragachhi to Chennai.

Meanwhile, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express has been diverted via Sambalpur-Titilagarh and Vizianagaram route and Guwahati-Kochuveli Special from Guwahati has been diverted via Kharagpur- Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram & Visakhapatnam route.

On the other hand, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed all the flights to and fro Bhubaneswar and Kolkata to be cancelled today and between 9:30 pm on May 3 to 6 pm on May 4. All the flights from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha have been cancelled from midnight while Netaji Subhas Chandra airport in Kolkata will remain shut from today till Saturday, i.e May 4th. Accordingly, Vitara Airlines has decided to waive off change and cancellation fees for all travellers on all flights to and fro Bhubaneswar and Kolkata from May 3 to May 5, 2019.

For safety of air passengers from/ to @aaibpiairport & @aaikolairport, DGCA has issued operational advisory to Airlines/ Operators. We wish all the passengers to be safe & alert. #CyclonicStormFANI pic.twitter.com/0jyzds82JY — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) May 2, 2019

Cyclone Fani impact – Please note flight cancellations impacting Bhubaneswar for Friday, May 3 pic.twitter.com/lBN6S17jWO — Vistara (@airvistara) May 2, 2019

IMD officials have said that the impact of Cyclone Fani is likely to reduce after the landfall and move towards West Bengal coast. Heavy winds in Puri, Odisha are currently moving at a maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour.

