The death toll mounted to 33 on Sunday after the worst hit cyclone Fani occurred in Odisha. The cyclone occurred on Friday in Odisha’s Puri after which heavy rainfall and windstorm that gushed up to 175 kmph. The state government is providing every kind of support to the people in the state. Meanwhile, trains and air transport is still suspended in the state.

As per reports, 21 of the 33 deaths were registered in the pilgrim town of Puri, where the storm made landfall on Friday, flattening fragile houses, uprooting scores of trees, electric poles and mobile towers.

Lakhs of people have been rescued so far after the state disaster department and other Centre department worked tirelessly to provide help to the people. The relief and rehabilitation work in the state is going on.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an assistance of Rs 95,100 for fully-damaged houses, Rs 52,000 for partially-damaged houses and Rs 3,200 for houses that had suffered minor damage due to cyclone Fani.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami orders an immediate contribution of a sum of Rs.10 crores from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha. #CycloneFani (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3ehhsWRFAe — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

Relief also came in from other states too with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore from the CM Relief Fund. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also ordered Rs 10 crore for the people of Odisha.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore from CM Relief Fund for emergency relief for Odisha #FaniCyclone victims, and affected persons. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VcqjWe6HXJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Odisha on Monday to review the situation in the state. He had also spoken to Odisha CM and has assured all kind of support from the Centre for the rehabilitation work.

The UN agency for disaster reduction has praised the Indian Meteorological Department’s (MeT) for providing early warnings that helped authorities conduct a well-targeted evacuation plan and minimise the loss of life after the worst cyclonic storm Fani made landfall near the coastal city of Odisha’s Puri.

#Odisha: Passengers wait at Bhubaneswar Railway Station as train services are affected in the region due to #FaniCyclone.Station Director says.'Tracks have been repaired. We are also running special trains along with regular trains, it will take 3-5 days for things to get normal' pic.twitter.com/edDl9uZMqq — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

India's zero casualty approach to managing extreme weather events is a major contribution to the implementation of the #SendaiFramework and the reduction of loss of life from such events. I look forward to hearing more about #CycloneFani at the #GP2019Geneva May 13-17. https://t.co/AqwCwNRjxE — Mami Mizutori (@HeadUNISDR) May 3, 2019

