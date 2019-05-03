Cyclone Fani cripples Bhubaneswar airport, massive damage reported: Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport has suffered massive damage after it was hit by Cyclone Fani on Friday. All the flights scheduled for today have been cancelled. The Cyclone Fani has also blown off the roof of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar's undergraduate hostel. Reports said that five people have been killed in the storm.

Cyclone Fani cripples Bhubaneswar airport: The Cyclone Fani coupled with strong winds and rainfall has caused massive damage to Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport on Friday. All flights from Bhubaneswar airport were cancelled on Friday (May 3, 2019). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an advisory that all flights at the Kolkata airport stand cancelled between 9.30 pm on May 3 and 6 pm on May 4, 2019. The DGCA has made it clear that “resumption of flights” at Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports “will be with positive clearance from their respective air traffic control.

Director General of Press Information Bureau Sitanshu Kar said that the severe cyclone has also caused damage to All India Medical Sciences Bhubaneshwar, blowing off the roof of the structure, however, all patients, staff, students are safe. He added that many water tanks have blown off, lighting poles are down and air conditioners damaged.

Video clip of a roof being blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar due to #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone #FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/97c5ELQJ46 — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 3, 2019

The severe Cyclone Fani has wreaked havoc in the coastal Odisha as it made landfall on Friday morning at around 8 am. The powerful cyclone made its way to eastern coast in Puri district. Cyclone Fani, coupled with high-velocity winds, has plunged Odisha in the state of fear. Around one million were evacuated before the cyclone hit Odisha. Despite mass evacuation, five people have lost their lives in the storm.

A large number of houses, trees and poles were destroyed. Whatever comes in the way of Fani, it either uprooted or caused extent damage. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast high to very high rainfall.

Cyclone Fani is the strongest storm in 20 years to make landfall in India. Winds were blowing more than a speed of 200 per km. Helplines are made operational across the state. Odisha, which is also called as the national capital of disasters, was hit by Cyclone Titli in October 2018.

People of the state have been advised to do not create panic and not give ear to rumours. They have also been advised to store drinking water and keep all their gadgets ready.

