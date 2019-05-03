Cyclone Fani: How high-velocity winds coupled with heavy rainfall brought devastation to Bhubaneswar city
As the cyclone Fani erupted in Odisha, people across the state are facing difficulties to cope with cyclone. So far 5 people have lost their lives and the state has received heavy rainfall since yesterday. Meanwhile, rescuers belonging to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force have been deployed in a mass operations who have closely monitored the situation in the state.
However, several videos have been posted by netizens on social media. The videos show clear destruction in Odisha. This video shows the destruction caused by the cyclone Fani in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar. The trees have been completely destroyed and the road have been blocked in several areas.
On Friday, Very severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall in Odisha’s Puri district and brought large scale devastation with it. Reports said Fani is one of the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone ever recorded in the country. Alert citizens captured the destructive force of the Category 5 storm when it unleashed it’s fury with full force on the people of Bhubaneswar today. Watch the videos given below to believe it yourself.
The AIIMS building located in the capital city has witnessed extensive damage due to the cyclone Fani.
Due to dangerous cyclone, a college bus was tumbled down after a strong winds blow over it.
The winds also caused heavy damage to boys hotel situated in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneshwar and thousands of people have been evacuated.
Due to strong wind, petrol pump’s canopy was completely destroyed in the capital.
The MeT department has cautioned people to stay indoors as the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have caused extensive damage to the state.
A crane collapses due to the strong wind in Bhubaneswar. The cyclone Fani has created huge damages to the state.
Reading Room of a Hostel of KIIT Bhubaneshwar was completely destroyed after strong winds blow it. Scores of buildings across the state have witnessed extensive damage due to cyclone Fani.
The Bangaluru-based taxi service Ola has started boat services on the roads after rains lashed the city since Thursday.