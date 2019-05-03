Cyclone Fani: As the cyclone Fani erupted in Odisha, people across the state are facing difficulties to cope with cyclone. So far 5 people have lost their lives and the state has received heavy rainfall since yesterday. Meanwhile, rescuers belonging to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force have been deployed in a mass operations who have closely monitored the situation in the state.

Cyclone Fani: How high-velocity winds coupled with heavy rainfall brought devastation to Bhubaneswar city

Cyclone Fani: How high-velocity winds coupled with heavy rainfall brought devastation to Bhubaneswar city

As the cyclone Fani erupted in Odisha, people across the state are facing difficulties to cope with cyclone. So far 5 people have lost their lives and the state has received heavy rainfall since yesterday. Meanwhile, rescuers belonging to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force have been deployed in a mass operations who have closely monitored the situation in the state.

However, several videos have been posted by netizens on social media. The videos show clear destruction in Odisha. This video shows the destruction caused by the cyclone Fani in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar. The trees have been completely destroyed and the road have been blocked in several areas.

A glimpse of destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha's Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/2E6OEOw0tt — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 3, 2019

On Friday, Very severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall in Odisha’s Puri district and brought large scale devastation with it. Reports said Fani is one of the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone ever recorded in the country. Alert citizens captured the destructive force of the Category 5 storm when it unleashed it’s fury with full force on the people of Bhubaneswar today. Watch the videos given below to believe it yourself.

The AIIMS building located in the capital city has witnessed extensive damage due to the cyclone Fani.

"Extensive damage to structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported due to #CycloneFani . All patients,staff, students safe.Many water tanks have blown off,lighting poles are down, airconditioners damaged. We have enough supplies, ready to support the state" – Health Secy Preeti Sudan pic.twitter.com/Me1WHqZimY — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 3, 2019

Due to dangerous cyclone, a college bus was tumbled down after a strong winds blow over it.

The winds also caused heavy damage to boys hotel situated in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneshwar and thousands of people have been evacuated.

Due to strong wind, petrol pump’s canopy was completely destroyed in the capital.

The MeT department has cautioned people to stay indoors as the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have caused extensive damage to the state.

It's already started raining and thundering, here in Bhubaneswar. Watch till the end. #CycloneFani Stay safe everyone. Stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/GerIyx0o7V — Swapnil Tripathi (@blaackbeee) May 2, 2019

A crane collapses due to the strong wind in Bhubaneswar. The cyclone Fani has created huge damages to the state.

A crane in Z1 falling on a near by building in Bhubaneswar.#CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/FeaRYJnEmH — Satyopriyo Dash (@satyopriyodash) May 3, 2019

Reading Room of a Hostel of KIIT Bhubaneshwar was completely destroyed after strong winds blow it. Scores of buildings across the state have witnessed extensive damage due to cyclone Fani.

The Bangaluru-based taxi service Ola has started boat services on the roads after rains lashed the city since Thursday.

Due to rain and #FaniCyclone Ola launched boat service on the roads of Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/9MOONFDghX — ବାଘମାମୁଁ🐯 (@bagha_mamu) May 3, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App