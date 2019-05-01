Cyclone Fani update: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Fani is currently a Category 4 (Extremely Severe) Cyclonic Storm.

Cyclone Fani update: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani, which is travelling northwestward at 11 km per hour, is likely to make landfall in Odisha’s Puri district on Friday. The stretch of coast from Bhubaneswar in Odisha to Kolkata in West Bengal could experience 125-250 mm rain until Saturday. A ýellow warning has been issued for Odisha cost. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Fani is currently a Category 4 (Extremely Severe) Cyclonic Storm.

The disaster management division of the home ministry has said that Cyclone Fani is likely to move northwards on till May 1 noon and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali. From there it will move to the south of Puri around May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 km per hour gusting to 205 km per hour, the ANI reported.

The IMD has also warned that gale wind speed 150-160 km per hour gusting to 170 could be experienced in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha. Recently, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and requested him to postpone the Patkura assembly election in view of Cyclone Fani. Polling in Patkura is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2019. Odisha has sounded a red alert in 17 districts.

Satellite picture of Fani. pic.twitter.com/ckM0MHFhch — Sanjib Bhakta (@sanjibbhakta) May 1, 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recommended extensive evacuation from coastal areas as the storm is likely to cause extensive damage to kutcha houses, rail and road connectivity, power supply and fishing in Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha; east and west Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh.

ESCS ‘FANI’ OVER WESTCENTRAL AND ADJ. SW BAY OF BENGAL, MOVED NWWARDS WITH SPEED OF ABOUT 10 KMPH IN LAST SIX HRS AND LAY CENTRED AT 0530 IST OF 01.04.19 OVER WESTCENTRAL AND ADJ. SW B O B NEAR LAT. 13.9°N AND LONG. 84.0°E, ABOUT 680 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PURI (ODISHA) pic.twitter.com/IlrMtoUx8W — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 1, 2019

well prepared…… DG NDRF talking about the readyness of NDRF teams.. https://t.co/qh5EHVkvNC — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) May 1, 2019

