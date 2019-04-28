Cyclone Fani likely to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm today: Cyclone Fani, which is currently moving northwestwards at a speed of 16 km/hour, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours, the Met department said on Sunday. In a tweet posted by the weather department, it was said that it will move northwestwards till May 1, 2019, and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually.

Cyclone Fani likely to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm today: Met department: Cyclone Fani, which is currently moving northwestwards at a speed of 16 km/hour, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours, the Met department said on Sunday. In a tweet posted by the weather department, it was said that it will move northwestwards till May 1, 2019, and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually. The Met department recently informed that Cyclone Fani was about 1,040 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) 1,300 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday morning.

Earlier in the morning, the weather department informed that the Cyclonic Fani is expected to hit the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh by the evening of April 30. “CS FANI about 1040 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Likely to intensify further and move northwestwards till 01st May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually,” tweeted the Met department a few minutes ago. Earlier in the day, it was also noted that the Cyclone Fani was laying over east Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.

CS ‘FANI’ over SE BoB lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 27th April, 2019 about 1110 km SE of Chennai . It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till 30th & thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually. pic.twitter.com/QUxZDdiUip — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2019

Issuing a red alert, the Met department has advised the fishermen not to go into the sea for the next few days. The fishermen who have already been out in the sea are asked to return immediately. It has been reported that thunderstorms accompanied by heavy winds and lightning are most likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

